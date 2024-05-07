One-Way NJ Transit Tickets Will Soon Expire After 30 Days

Beginning Monday, July 1, all one-way tickets will expire after 30 days, NJ Transit announced. All tickets purchased prior to July 1, will expire on July 31, regardless of their original date of purchase.

There will be no changes to the existing refund policy, NJ Transit said.

The 20-trip FLEXPASS pilot fare will be discontinued on July 1, NJ Transit said. The last date to purchase a FLEXPASS is Sunday, June 30, NJ Transit said.

"We understand this change may require adjustments, and we are here to assist you," NJ Transit said. "For more information on how this policy may affect your travel plans and for assistance with any questions, please visit our website at njtransit.com/fares or contact our customer service team via the available methods listed at njtransit.com/contact.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.