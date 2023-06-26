Mostly Cloudy 79°

One-Man Crime Wave Nabbed By Police In Bergen: Authorities

A repeat offender from Paramus who was nabbed by Dumont police was wanted in at least two other area towns and suspected elsewhere, as well, for burglarizing vehicles and using credit cards he stole from them, authorities said.

Masood Shah (various mugshots)
Masood Shah (various mugshots)
Detective Lt. Luke Totten, along with Detectives Matthew Gloeckler and Sam Schlamowitz, identified Masood Shah, 31, as a suspect in a vehicle burglary in town after which purchases for several hundred dollars were made with stolen cards, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

They obtained an arrest warrant and then grabbed Shah when he showed up for court on June 12, the chief said.

Shah, who had a gun conviction on his record, has been in and out of the Bergen County Jail in recent years.

He was also wanted for similar crimes by police in Edgewater and Englewood, as well as in Fort Lee and Hackensack.

As a result, Shah remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, two weeks after his arrest, on a host of charges that include receiving stolen property, as well as burglary, theft and other credit card-related crimes.

