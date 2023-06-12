Light Rain Fog/Mist 71°

'Joizy City': Niall Horan Puts On NJ Accent During Trip To Jersey City Target Store (Video)

When in Rome?

Niall Horan stopped by a Jersey City Target store to promote his new album and apparently try on a New Jersey accent for size.
Cecilia Levine
Former One Direction star Niall Horan momentarily swapped his Irish brogue for a New Jersey accent — well, sort of — while visiting a Target store in Jersey City last weekend.

"We're here at Target in Joizy City," the 29-year-old pop star said in a TikTok video while promoting his new album, "The Show."

Donning a Canadian tuxedo, the "Slow Hands" singer signed vinyl copies of his new album and snapped photos with fans.

The album dropped Friday, June 9.

