Grand Jury Declines To Charge NJ Principal Arrested Last Spring

Sanchez still faces charges of simple assault stemming from an incident involving a student in January at the school in the South Orangewood-Maplewood School District, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The principal was suspended from his job following the alleged incident, as reported by Daily Voice when charges were filed in March.

Sanchez has been principal at the school since June 2020 after previously serving as a high school principal in Mountain Lakes, according to his Linkedin.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.