Grand Jury Declines To Charge NJ Principal Arrested Last Spring

An Essex County Grand Jury declined to indict Columbia High School principal Frank Sanchez on charges of endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday, June 13, authorities announced.

Frank Sanchez

 Photo Credit: Frank Sanchez Linkedin
Sam Barron

Sanchez still faces charges of simple assault stemming from an incident involving a student in January at the school in the South Orangewood-Maplewood School District, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The principal was suspended from his job following the alleged incident, as reported by Daily Voice when charges were filed in March.

Sanchez has been principal at the school since June 2020 after previously serving as a high school principal in Mountain Lakes, according to his Linkedin.

