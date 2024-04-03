One Arrest Made During Gaza War Protest In Teaneck

Pro-Palestinian protestors faced off against Jewish counter-demonstrators during a fundraiser on Monday, April 1, at Congregation Bnai Yeshurun on West Englewood Avenue.

The private event featured a representative of ZAKA, a Jewish group that collects body parts and blood for burial at the scenes of accidents and terrorist attacks.

After American Muslims for Palestine and Within Our Lifetime announced plans to picket the event, township authorities took the necessary steps to maintain order among the 1,000 or so people who converged on the area, Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The demonstrations were wrapping up around 10:30 p.m. when officers witnessed a man -- identified as Isaac Chavarria of the Inwood section of Manhattan -- spit in the face of another, the chief said.

Chavarria was arrested, charged with simple assault and bias intimidation and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

McGurr thanked police in 10 or so neighboring towns for their assistance, as well as the Bergen County prosecutor's and sheriff's office, Bergen County Police Chiefs Association and the county Office of Emergency Management.

