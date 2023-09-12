Partly Cloudy 78°

Officers Find Repeat Restraining Order Violator Hiding Beneath Bed: Lyndhurst PD

A Lodi man jailed several times the past few months for restraining order violations tried hiding from police while doing it again, authorities said.

Joseph Minniti
Jerry DeMarco
Joseph Minniti, 37, had gone to a Lyndhurst residence to confront a family member who had a court order barring him from the home near Riverside County Park, Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Police were called around 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, after Minniti forced his way in, the lieutenant said.

Officers Steve Batista, Mark Rivera, and Michael Carrino found him hiding under a bed on the second floor, Auteri said.

Minniti remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with burglary and contempt of court.

