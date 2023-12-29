Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Shootout Injures Cranford Officer, Suspect On Garden State Parkway In Woodbridge

A Cranford police officer and suspect were injured in a shootout on the Garden State Parkway in Woodbridge on Thursday, Dec. 28, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 11:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Exit 131 on the parkway when the van crashed heading southbound, as first reported by abc7.

Gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and officer, according to ABC 7. The officer was struck in the arm and was taken to University Hospital in Newark with non life-threatening injuries, according to ABC 7. 

The suspect was also injured, though their condition is unknown, according to ABC 7. 

Cranford police Capt. Matthew Nazzaro declined comment and said the investigation is being handled by the NJ State Attorney General's office.

