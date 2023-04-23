Officer Struck By Car On South Jersey Highway, Hit-Run Driver Charged

Rachel Glatt was heading south on Route 130 when she struck Robbinsville patrolman Connor Boyle, 25, who was assisting a disabled driver near Voelbel Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, the officer's department said in a release.

Glatt continued southbound as EMS responded to the scene and rushed Boyle to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Glatt, of East Windsor, was arrested at her house and charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and fourth-degree assault by auto. She also was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call the RPD's Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-259-3900.

