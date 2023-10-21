Officer Hit By Bottle Thrown By Attendee Of Party With Underage Drinkers In Hasbrouck Heights

Although the officer escaped serious injury, whoever threw the bottle will be prosecuted aggressively, Hasbrouck Heights Police Chief Joseph Rinke said.

Homeowners Joshua and Cynthia Daniels were criminally charged with allowing underage drinking at their Ottawa Avenue home, a couple of doors down from the Hasbrouck Heights Middle and High School, Lt. John Behr said.

Cynthia Daniels also was charged with making alcoholic beverages available to underage drinkers, the lieutenant said.

A noise complaint brought police to the Daniels's home last Saturday, Oct. 14, he said.

"Incidents like this will not be tolerated by the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department, especially when an officer of this department is assaulted," said Rinke, the police chief. "Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Criminal charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal mischief would apply if the bottle thrower is an adult. A delinquency complaint alleging the same crimes would be served if the suspect is a juvenile.

