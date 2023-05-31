NJ Worker Killed By Heavy Machinery Accident: Police

The man, whose identity was not released, was found as Hillsborough Township Police responded to a call regarding an accident involving heavy machinery at a site on Willow Road around 7:25 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause and manner of death are pending further investigation but appear to be the result of a workplace accident, McDonald added.

Assisting agencies include the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the OSHA Safety and Compliance Enforcement Officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323, or use the STOPit app.

