SWAT Raid Turns Up Heroin, Meth, Ammo; 4 Arrested In Ocean County: Prosecutor

This investigation identified a residence in Berkeley Township as being utilized by Anthony Isola, 49, of Bayville, to store and sell drugs, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Based upon reliable information received, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and Berkeley Township Police Department initiated surveillance on the subject residence in Bayville on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

That's when detectives spotted a silver Chrysler 300 operated by Wali Hobbs, 36, of Toms River, with front seat passenger Tykequan Hollis, 34, of Newark, make several brief visits to the residence in question, the prosecutor said.

At some point in time, a female, later identified as Janet Jackson, 36, of Newark, left the residence and entered the vehicle. As the vehicle was leaving the area, Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and Officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department made a stop.

After a brief roadside investigation, all three individuals were placed under arrest without incident.

A court-authorized search warrant was then executed by the Ocean County Regional SWAT upon the subject residence in Bayville. As a result, law enforcement seized a hypodermic needle filled with heroin/fentanyl, drug paraphernalia associated with narcotics distribution, an UZI 9mm assault weapon, and a high-capacity ammunition magazine. Isola was taken into custody at the residence without incident.

Anthony Isola was charged with Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Xanax Without a Valid Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of an Assault Weapon, and Possession of a High Capacity Ammunition Magazine. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Wali Hobbs was charged with Possession of Less than One-Half Ounce of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Wandering to Obtain or Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Hobbs was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Tykequan Hollis was charged with Possession of Less than One-Half Ounce of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Wandering to Obtain or Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Hollis was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Janet Jackson was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Wandering to Obtain or Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jackson was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.