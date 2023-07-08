Overcast 85°

Occupant In SUV Crash Off Route 46 Gravely Injured, Responders Say

Responders feared the worst for an occupant of an SUV that struck a townhouse Saturday morning in Lodi.

Saturday morning crash on July 8 at 596 Harrison Avenue off Route 46 in Lodi.
Saturday morning crash on July 8 at 596 Harrison Avenue off Route 46 in Lodi. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The man went into cardiac after the Honda Sante Fe crashed on Harrison Avenue, just off eastbound Route 46 near the Garfield border, shortly after 10:30 a.m. July 8.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A female occupant apparently wasn't injured.

Police and firefighters from Lodi and Garfield were joined by ALS and BLS units and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations unit.

