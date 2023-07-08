Occupant In SUV Crash Off Route 46 Gravely Injured, Responders Say

The man went into cardiac after the Honda Sante Fe crashed on Harrison Avenue, just off eastbound Route 46 near the Garfield border, shortly after 10:30 a.m. July 8.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A female occupant apparently wasn't injured.

Police and firefighters from Lodi and Garfield were joined by ALS and BLS units and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations unit.

