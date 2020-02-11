Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Yellowstone National Park Police Officer Donna Youker Of Morris County Dies, 37

Morris County native and Montclair State University graduate Donna Youker was a law enforcement officer in Yellowstone National Park, where she died.
Morris County native and Montclair State University graduate Donna Youker was a law enforcement officer in Yellowstone National Park, where she died.

Morris County native Donna Youker was a police officer in Yellowstone National Park, where she died on Feb. 4. She was 37 years old.

Donna grew up in Randolph and graduated from the local high school before pursuing her Bachelor's of Science in Biology at Montclair State University, her obituary says.

She moved out west nearly a decade ago to work out several national parks, most recently landing her dream job as a law enforcement officer in Yellowstone National Park, according to her obituary.

Friends and loved ones remembered Donna for her kindness, "boundless energy and forever smile."

"Having a deep love for Yellowstone National Park, Donna later worked as a member of the Yellowstone Backcountry Trails Crew. Most recently she landed her dream job - serving as a Law Enforcement Officer in Yellowstone National Park. "

Montana Conservation Corps

"You always challenged me to work harder whether it was swinging a tool, hiking, running, or just being a good person," one person wrote. "You taught me so much about being a strong woman and how to find joy in the little things."

"Thank you, Donna, for your laugh, your work ethic; for ski trips and hikes; for caring for the natural world," another person added. "You touched my life and the world around you."

Interment was at Marcella Union Cemetery in Rockaway Township.

Donna Youker

Montana Conservation Corps

Get the news you need to know on the go.

