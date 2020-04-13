Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wyckoff Native Stacey Sweetman Sulpizi Dies, 35

Valerie Musson
Stacey Lynn Sweetman Sulpizi
Stacey Lynn Sweetman Sulpizi Photo Credit: Stacey Sweetman Sulpizi Facebook

Former Wyckoff resident Stacey Lynn Sweetman Sulpizi died April 4. She was 35.

Born in Ridgewood, Stacey lived in Hawthorne and Wyckoff before moving to New Castle, Delaware a year ago, her obituary says .

Stacey graduated from Ramapo High School in 2002 and had worked at Aqua Plast of Wyckoff for nine years, according to her obituary.

Stacey is survived by her husband, Nicholas Sulpizi; her daughter, Grace; her mother, Debra Hooyman; her father, Nelson Sweetman and his wife, Heather; her brother, Randy Sweetman and his wife, Jackie; as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

“Stacey always had a beautiful smile on her face. Her happiness and laughter were contagious to everyone around her,” her obituary reads.

“Stacey had a unique ability to make a person feel as though they were the most important person in the world.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Stacey’s name to the Walter Hoving Home (40 Walter Hoving Rd., Garrison, NY 10524) or the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps (PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481).

