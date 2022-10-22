Workers Killed By Train On Bridge Connecting NJ, PA Identified

A pair of workers who were struck and killed by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania last week have been identified by colleagues.

Donato G. Fiocca, 53, and Victor R. Martins, 55, were working on the bridge when they were fatally struck in Camden around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Both men were members of the Cement Masons and Plasterers' Local 592, Fiocca for 25 years and Martins for 8.

Fiocca and Martins were apparently working on a track that should've been out of service for concrete work, PennLive reports citing the National Transportation Safety Board.

A GoFundMe page had raised $22,200 for the workers' families as of Saturday, Oct. 22.

Martins was born in Portugal but lived in Huntingdon Valley with his wife, Elsa, according to his obituary. In addition to his wife, Martins is survived by his children, Alexander (Brigitta), Marco and Tatianna; siblings Ze (Sofia), Russo (Maureen), and Isabel Pereira (Toninho), and Luis (Lurdes).

Fiocca is survived by his wife, Angela; children Rosanna (Brett Radziszewski), Sabrina, Sofia and Isabella; mother, Rosa Fiocca; siblings Carmine (Antonella), and Gianni (Angela), his obituary says.

