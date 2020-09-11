Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
William Paterson University Student, 20, Killed In Union County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Judah Ibeh-Bartley
Judah Ibeh-Bartley Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 20-year-old William Paterson University student was killed in a Union County crash Sunday, authorities said.

Judah Ibeh-Bartley was heading north on Union Avenue when he lost control driving over a railroad crossing, approximately just south of Hilary Place just after midnight, police said in a statement.

New Providence Police Department and the Union County Fatal Accident Unit conducted the investiation.

Ibeh-Bartley graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2018.

A GoFundMe page in his memory had raised more than $10,300 as of Monday afternoon.

