Whippany Park HS Grad, University Of Delaware Student, Restaurant Worker Samantha Racz Dies, 21

Valerie Musson
Morris County native, Whippany Park grad and University of Delaware student Samantha Racz died suddenly on Jan. 16 at the age of 21.
Racz graduated from Whippany Park High School in 2018, her obituary says.

She was a junior majoring in graphic design with a communications minor at the University of Delaware in Newark, where she was also a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, her memorial says.

Racz was known for her upbeat personality and love of fashion. She worked at Lucco in Florham Park and has won many awards for her artwork over the years.

More than $16,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon in support of Racz’s family.

“Samantha Racz was an angel on Earth,” the fundraiser says. “Please support the Racz family during these tough times. All money will be given directly to the family.”

Racz is survived by her parents, Gina Marie Racz and Richard Racz; her brothers, Justin, Brandon and Nicholas; her grandmother, Janet Passariello as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Click here to view/donate to ‘To the family of Samantha Alexis Racz’ on GoFundMe.

