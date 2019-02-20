Wayne Girl, 11, Who Died Of Flu Was Talented Artist, Animal Lover

An 11-year-old girl from Wayne died Monday after being hospitalized for flu-like symptoms.

Halainah Grace Napolitano was taken to an urgent care center where she was treated for the flu, her mom Deanna Napolitano said on a GoFundMe .

Three days later, Halainah was sent to the emergency room where doctors found a virus in her bloodstream -- attacking her heart, her mom said.

"We lost our precious daughter and the entire reason for our existence," Napolitano wrote. "No one thinks their child will leave this life before them."

More than $20,300 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Wednesday morning, which will go toward "overwhelming" funeral costs, her mother said. A meal train has also been established for the family.

Health officials on Monday reported that a second child who lives in the northern part of the state died from the flu in New Jersey.

Born in China, Halaina was a adopted by her parents Anthony and Deanna Napolitano in January 2009, according to her obituary. She was a fifth grader at the Ryerson Elementary School, and a talented and passionate artist.

Halainah -- a saxophone player and animal lover -- was also a student at the Stagelite Academy of Performing Arts in Pompton Lakes and loved musical theater. She enjoyed ballet, hip-hop, tap, jazz and acro.

She was a big sister to her two adopted siblings, Ava and Colton.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Pompton Plains. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Pompton Plains.

