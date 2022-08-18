Warren County Landscaper, Devoted Mom Dies Suddenly, 36

Warren County landscaper and devoted mom Rachel Ann Glester died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 13. She was 36.

Born in Phillipsburg, Rachel worked as a landscaper at ACF Landscape in Washington, her obituary says.

Rachel was passionate about spending time in nature and loved outdoor activities like hiking, camping, fishing, and walking her dogs, her memorial says.

Above all, Rachel embraced her role as a devoted mother to her son, Brandon, and daughter, Grace Brobst. She is also predeceased by a daughter, Connie Rose.

In addition to Brandon and Grace, Rachel leaves behind her fiancé, Justin Barbagallo; three brothers, Joseph Stokes, Joey Evans and Jonathan Evans; two sisters, Amanda Evans and Heather Evans; a sister-in-law, Jessica Pharo; her cousin, Wayne Roberts, John and Billie Brobst, and numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Rachel on social media:

“So heartbroken,” Sally France writes. “How will I never see you again in this lifetime. I love you. I’ll always miss you. You were a force to be reckoned with.”

Rachel’s funeral was being held privately.

“Your laughter was contagious,” France writes. “Your energy was contagious. The abundance of love you had for your family and friends had no bounds and will never be forgotten…Rest now, we love you.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Rachel Ann Glester.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.