Wallington Mom Leaves Behind Young Daughter, Husband

The community is rallying for the family of a Wallington woman who will be buried her in her native country, Poland.

Patrycja Rakszawska died unexpectedly on Sept. 24, at 30 years old.

Born in Lezajsk, Poland, she came to the U.S. in 2010 -- a year after marrying her husband, Wojciech, her obituary says.

She was remembered as being a devoted mom to daughter Alicia, 3, passionate about only ffeeding her family natural and organic foods.

More than $17,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Patrycia's family as of Tuesday. The funds are intended to help bring her body to Poland for burial.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.