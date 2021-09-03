Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice

UPDATE: Essex County Fire Recruit Dies Days After Collapsing During Academy Training

Valerie Musson
Morris County Public Safety Training Academy
Morris County Public Safety Training Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A fire recruit from Irvington died at a local hospital several days after he collapsed during academy training, FMBA officials said.

Victor Melillo, a new recruit with the Irvington Fire Department, died at Morristown Medical Center, officials said Tuesday morning.

The FMBA Local 14 recruit was training at the Morris County Fire Academy when he collapsed, requiring CPR and other lifesaving efforts last Thursday, the NJ State FMBA said.

The recruit was then transported to the hospital, where he remained in the CCU, officials said.

Several local fire departments shared their condolences on social media following the announcement.

“The Verona Fire Department extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the Irvington Fire Dept and the family of Victor Melillo who tragically passed away,” the department wrote.

Melillo’s memorial service will be announced at a later date.

