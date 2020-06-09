Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Union County Native Hayley Tyrone Dies, 28

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hayley Tyrone
Hayley Tyrone Photo Credit: Hayley Tyrone Instagram photo

Hayley Tyrone of Chatham died on Aug. 31. She was 28 years old.

Born and raised in Summit and attended Union Count College, her obituary says. She had been living in Chatham at the time of her death and working at Five Guys in Madison.

Hayley was remembered as an animal lover. She bonded with horses at a young age and died alongside her beloved dog, Raven.

She is survived by her parents, Michael Tyrone and Denise Beyer; her sister, Cassidy; along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, with a memorial service to be held directly following at the Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.