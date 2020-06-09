Union County Native Hayley Tyrone Dies, 28

Hayley Tyrone of Chatham died on Aug. 31. She was 28 years old.

Born and raised in Summit and attended Union Count College, her obituary says. She had been living in Chatham at the time of her death and working at Five Guys in Madison.

Hayley was remembered as an animal lover. She bonded with horses at a young age and died alongside her beloved dog, Raven.

She is survived by her parents, Michael Tyrone and Denise Beyer; her sister, Cassidy; along with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, with a memorial service to be held directly following at the Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham.

