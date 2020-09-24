Union County High School Soccer Player Daniel Tavit Dies, 18

The Summit community is mourning the loss of high school senior Daniel Pratt Tavit, who died on Sept. 20. He was 18.

Born in New York City, Tavit was raised in Summit, his obituary says. A lifelong soccer fan, Tavit had played for two years on his school’s team as well as private club teams such as Summit Hot Spurs, Center Court FC, and the NJ Stallions in Clifton.

Tavit also loved music and expressed himself through saxophone and drum performances in local music groups, according to his obituary.

As a stock market enthusiast, Tavit had planned on pursuing economics and business in college.

Tavit is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Nerses David Tavit; his sister, Rebecca Tavit; his maternal grandmother, Pamela Pratt, his paternal grandfather, Agop Tavit; his uncle, David Pratt and his aunts, Julyet Tavit and Talin Tavit Birgin.

Tavit’s funeral service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Parsonage Hill Road in Short Hills at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Visiting hours will take place at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held after the ceremony at Fair Mount Cemetery on Hillside Avenue in Chatham.

Click here for the full obituary.

