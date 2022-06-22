‘Unfathomable:’ Devoted Hunterdon County Dad Dies In Motorcycle Crash, 47

Devoted Hunterdon County father David F. Hensal died at Capital Health System in Trenton following a motorcycle crash at age 47.

The crash occurred in Delaware Township on Saturday, June 18, according to the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad, one of several agencies that responded to the scene.

Hensal, of Kingwood Township, leaves behind three children, Alaina, Ember, and Kane, as well his spouse, Crystal, according to a GoFundMe launched for his funeral expenses.

“To lose him unexpectedly the day before Father's Day was unfathomable,” reads the campaign, which had raised more than $13,400 in two days.

Meanwhile, Crystal is continuing to undergo chemotherapy and radiation after a recent breast cancer diagnosis, the campaign says.

“Although nothing can stop their pain and bring back their beloved husband and father, we want to do anything we can to help with the future impending bills and to support the children,” the fundraiser says.

Hensal’s funeral will be held at Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Tuesday, June 28, his obituary says.

