'UNFAIR': Community Rallies For Family Mourning Warren County Mom Natalia Hollman, 37

A Warren County community is mourning the loss of local mom Natalia Bykova Hollman, who died on Dec. 17. She was 37 years old.

More than $26,000 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe as of Monday morning.

"Unfair doesn’t begin to describe it," the page's founders Liz And Sean Mckie said at the time of Natasha's cancer diagnosis.

"Natasha is a young, beautiful and vibrant woman. She runs marathons, eats right, and doesn’t smoke... her diagnosis seems unreal."

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russa, Natalia moved to the U.S. in 2004, her obituary says.

She fell in love with her husband Paul Hollman on Long Island, and went on to marry and raise a pair of twin boys together in Port Murray.

Natalia spent her free time running 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons and more -- raising money for national organizations.

She started her 13-year career with Fazier Industrial as an order processing clerk, eventually rising to supervisor of engineering operations.

In addition to her beloved husband Paul, Natalia is survived by her sons Michael and Nikolas; parents Elena Bykova and Alexander Novichkov; grandfather Voldermort Lapin; and her in-laws, Joan and Steve Carlucci, Keith and Lina Hollman, Carol and Glenn Shirley, Gary and June Hollman, Robert and JoAnna Hollman.

She is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews in the U.S., and nine cousins in Russia, her obituary says.

Donations in Natalia's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.

