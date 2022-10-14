'Truly One-Of-A-Kind:' Morris County HS Grad, Outdoorsman, Beloved Twin Denis Lamb Dies, 29

Morris County High School graduate, enthusiastic outdoorsman, and beloved twin Denis Alexander Lamb died in New York City on Thursday, Sept. 29. He was 29.

Born in Troitsk, Russia, Denis was adopted by his family at age four, living in Chester ever since, his obituary says.

Denis attended Mendham High School, where he graduated in 2011 before becoming trained as an elevator mechanic.

He went on to work at Schindler Elevator Co., where he would modernize elevator equipment in the company’s office in Manhattan.

Denis loved spending his free time outdoors, especially fishing, hiking, and out on the water, his memorial says.

He also had a passion for craft beer, fine arts and crafts, and of course, his countless close friends whose lives he has forever impacted for the greater.

Denis leaves behind his dedicated parents, Miles and Janet Lamb; devoted twin sister, Masha Middaugh and her husband John; his grandmother, Martha Post; aunts and uncles, Martha and Neil Szigethy; John and Maria Post; Robert and Michelle Post; Rachel and Tony Novakovic; Rebecca and Mike Metivier; his loving cat, "Purr," and many extended family members.

Tributes for Denis also poured in on social media:

“Grieving the loss of Denis Lamb this weekend,” writes Meghan Martin.

“I loved Denis like a brother and so did everyone else. He was the kindest, most loving person I’ve ever met.”

Denis’ visitation was held at William J. Leber Funeral Home in Chester on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with funeral services at St. Lawrence Church on Thursday, Oct. 6.

“He accepted everyone with open arms and would give anyone the shirt off his back,” Martin writes. “When you were with Denis you knew you were safe and with good people.”

Donations can be made in Denis’ honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).

“We’ll never have another person like Denis in our lives, he was truly one of a kind,” writes Martin. “I would do anything to get another hug or hear that laugh again. We love you forever.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Denis Alexander Lamb.

