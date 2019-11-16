TRUE CRUSADER: Bergen Catholic Mourns Senior Track Runner Kyle Egan, 17

Bergen Catholic senior Kyle Egan died Thursday, Nov. 14 surrounded by his family following a valiant battle with cancer. He was 17 years old.

Formerly of Staten Island and Brooklyn Heights, Kyle moved to Saddle River in 2004.

He attended the Wandell School and Ramsey's Eric Smith Middle School.

Kyle ran track at Bergen Catholic, and was being remembered as a crusader.

"Tonight the entire Bergen Catholic community writes to you with very heavy hearts, losing one of our own this afternoon to cancer," Crusader Crazies wrote on Twitter.

"Kyle was by definition a leader and a Crusader. His smile was infectious and his attitude never anything but positive. We pray for his family tonight."

Playing the piano is what his family said brought Kyle solace during his cancer battle.

Kyle is survived by his parents Timothy and Paige; sister Kristen and brother Ryan.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, Nov. 18 starting at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s RC Church in Saddle River, with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

Donations in Kyle Egan's memory can be made to MIB Agents, an organization dedicated to Making It Better (MIB) for kids with osteosarcoma bone cancer.

