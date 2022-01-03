Triple-Vaxxed NJ Dad, Rutgers Grad Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Timothy Helck took all the precautions he could to protect himself and others from contracting COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

He got his first vaccine shot, then the second, and finally the booster.

Unfortunately, none of them stopped the Plainsboro, New Jersey dad of six from contracting the virus.

He got it just before Christmas and developed COVID-19-related sepsis, according to a GoFundMe page launched by his daughter, Miranda Helck.

Then, he suffered a heart attack and died on Dec. 29 -- hours after being admitted to the hospital. He was 64 years old.

"For nearly two years, he did everything he could to protect himself and us from the virus, including getting vaccinated, getting his booster, and practicing strict social distancing," Helck wrote on the fundraiser.

"When he tested positive before our family gathering on Christmas Eve, we were concerned about him, but he told us he wasn’t feeling too bad. We never imagined his death could be the outcome."

As of Jan. 3, the page had raised more than $26,300 for the Helck family's living expenses, mental health care, medical bills, and tuition.

Helck leaves behind his wife Pat, and six adult children, Miranda, Emily, Lizzie, Olivia, Penelope, and Ethan.

He earned a bachelor's degree in history and Spanish from Rutgers University and most recently worked as a software engineer for the New York Times, according to his Linkedin page.

"Our dad was an incredibly special person who made a difference in the lives of so many," Helck wrote.

"Those who had the great fortune of knowing him will always remember his generosity, gentleness, intelligence, and talent."

Funeral services have not been made public.

