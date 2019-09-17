TRIBUTE: State Sen. Anthony Bucco Of Boonton Dead At 81

New Jersey Senate Republican Conference Leader Anthony R. Bucco (R-Morris) died Monday. He was 81 years old.

Bucco died of a heart attack at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville, a spokesperson for the family said in a statement.

A Boonton native, Bucco served in the New Jersey New Jersey Senate since 1998 representing the 25th Legislative District.

Bucco served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1957 to 1965. He married his wife Helen Jayne in 1959 and had one son, Anthony Mark, an attorney who followed in his father's footsteps on the political trail.

Sen. Tom Keane, Jr. (R-Union) remembered Bucco -- who was diagnosed with throat cancer in February -- as a "leading voice in Morris County politics for more than 40 years and in Trenton for more than two decades.

"He was a gentleman who earned trust on both sides of the aisle by being a man of his word. “Most importantly, he was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather.”

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement Monday night:

"For 41 years, Anthony Bucco, Sr., served the people of Morris County and the State of New Jersey at all levels, from the Boonton Council to the State Senate.

"He took on issues small and large, including one of his last laws, to ensure that schoolchildren learned ways to prevent and escape sexual abuse, a bill I was proud to sign just two months ago.

"A dedicated public servant and successful businessman, Senator Bucco brought a perspective and commitment to his work that elevated our public discourse."

Check back for funeral details.

