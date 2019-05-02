TRIBUTE: Morristown Mourns Marty's Reliable Cycle Owner Marty Epstein, 69

Owner of Marty’s Reliable Cycle Marty Epstein died Thursday after a six-year cancer battle. He was 69 years old.

"Marty has touched many lives over the years and his passion for life and cycling will continue to inspire the community for generations to come," the shop posted on Facebook.

"We thank you all for your love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Marty was on a mission to save the world with bikes.

The Bloomfield native purchased the shop (then called Reliable Cycle) in 1978 at its original location on Speedwell and Spring Street. He later moved it to Speedwell and Sussex Avenue where business grew.

A complete renovation was done in 1994. A year later, Marty opened Marty's 2 in Succusunna on Route 10, which eventually moved into a new building in Randolph. A third shop later opened in Hackettstown.

Hundreds of people hold memories of Marty and his shop close to their hearts.

"Marty was more than a shop owner," Bryan Fennelly said. "Marty’s passion for the community is literally etched in the bike lane markers of South Street. Marty gave to the community and gave to the sport selflessly.

"As I think about my first, second, third, and fourth bikes I bought from his shop, conversations with him over the years I am simultaneously smiling and brought to tears."

"The last time I saw Marty- I told him we would be riding 70 miles on his 70th this year (and every year)," Jessica Gill McGinn said. "He lit up and said, 'That’s great. I will ride my e-bike. You will certainly be riding with us Marty -- today and every day."

"Marty was a great human being and a friend to cyclists everywhere," Mike Rabens added. "His kindness and enthusiasm were contagious."

"Marty was a generous, inspirational, kind man," said Martin Gallagher, "who leaves behind a legacy of charity and cycling in Morristown and beyond."

