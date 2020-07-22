TRIBUTE: Mahwah Mom, 55, Traveled World, Adored Her Children

She traveled the world and was married in Napa, but Diane Pallokat of Mahwah most cherished summer vacations with family and friends in Nantucket, loved ones said.

Yet the greatest joys for Pallokat, who died suddenly this past weekend at 55, were her two children.

Pallokat was graduated from the University of Georgia in 1986 before becoming a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. That's how she met Rick Pallokat, whom she married in 1998.

"Diane will be remembered for her selflessness and infectious smile that lit up every room," her obituary says. "One of her pleasures was hosting her many friends with style."She leaves her husband of 21 years, Rick Pallokat, and children Alexa Grace and Grant Hansen.

Also, mother-in-law Ruth Anne Howgate and father-in-law Richard Pallokat, brother-in-law Steven Pallokat, sister-in-law, Sandra Dickman, and her children Danny and Seidre, and sister-in-law Jill Ippolito and her children -- Justin, Kristin and Laurin -- and six great-nieces and -nephews.

Pallokat was predeceased by her parents, John Dickman and Evelyn, as well as brother Danny.

Visiting hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, July 24, at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diane Pallokat's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

FULL OBITUARY: https://vanderplaatfuneralhome.com/tribute//Diane-Pallokat/

Pallokat was found drowned in the family's backyard pool on Sunday in what responders said was a tragic accident.

