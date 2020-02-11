TRIBUTE: Jersey City Woodworker Joseph Curado Leaves 'Sexy Wood' As Legacy Across NJ

Walk into a restaurant or bar in Jersey City and Hoboken and there will likely be a little piece of Joseph Curado inside.

The beloved woodworker's legacy lives on through his "sexy wood" pieces he made special for dozens of locales and households in the area.

Curado of Fairfield died died on Jan. 28 at 42 years old.

Known in the region for not only his skill but his vibrance and charisma, Curado opened Tribeca Grain in Jersey City a decade ago using scraps from his family's New York City restaurant.

Tribute after tribute came pouring in on social media, each one remembering Curado -- affectionately known as "Joe Wood" -- as a larger than life force.

Custom reclaimed hightop table for The Salad House in Westfield by Joe Curado. @tribecagrain

The light fixture in The Kitchen Step in Jersey City is a custom piece made by Tribeca Grain. Tribeca Grain

Custom reclaimed vintage pushcart hostess stand at Bettello Restaurant, made at Tribeca Grain. Tribeca Grain

"The world lost an amazing talent and will forever love all the "sexy wood" you crafted," @sydinteriorsnyc wrote in an Instagram tribute. "You are an inspiration and a bright soul."

"We are all in shock that we have lost you," @anna.francesscutti said on Instagram. "You've touched so many people in life, Joe. Thank you for being such a force, role model and true friend. You've really set the bar high."

"To see how many people are, and have been, and always will be, vitalized, juiced up, and forever dazzled by him," said @abcdcheese, "was a beautiful thing to witness."

Custom Live Edge Sequoia and Mango Hostess Stand for Saku in Hoboken. Tribeca Grain

Tables for the 9 Bar Cafe in Jersey City by Tribeca Grain. Tribeca Grain

"From the bar where we love to grab a drink and laugh with friends, to the dining room tables we sit at for hours telling stories and sharing memories, Joe created these." @grandvinhoboken

Entombment was at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington.

Click here for Joseph Curado's full obituary.

