Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

TRIBUTE: Camp Sunshine Counselor, Mahwah HS Lacrosse Coach Allie Garbely Dies, 23

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Allie Garbely of Mahwah is being remembered as a bright light -- having impacted countless lives in just 23 years alive.
Allie Garbely of Mahwah is being remembered as a bright light -- having impacted countless lives in just 23 years alive. Photo Credit: Allie Garbely

Allie Garbely of Mahwah devoted her life to others.

In only 23 years, the Ramapo College student had made a profound impact across the world -- from Ridgewood to Brazil.

Although Garbely's life was cut short on Nov. 18, her countless good deeds and uplifting spirit live on the hearts of many.

Garbely worked as a camp counselor at Ridgewood's Camp Sunshine, summer recreational program for children and young adults with multiple disabilities. Her campers remembered her as a friend, more than anything.

"Allie Garbely was a caring and loving person and friend of mine," one of her campers wrote in a condolence. "She was always there for me. She always me happy and always been sure I was having a good time."

The assistant varsity lacrosse coach at Mahwah high School, Garbely was also being remembered as an outstanding athlete and reliable teammate.

She was a friend and inspiration to all who knew her.

Allie Garbely is being remembered for her contagious laugh.

"She was our shining star, the glue that bound my four gifts together through thick and thin," her mom Megan Schmid Zabransky said.

"Allie was a bright light to all who knew and loved her. Let your light and laughter shine on my sweet Allie belle. You were my hero."

Garbely is survived by her mother Megan S. Zabransky, step-father Nelson Zabransky, Jr.; father Joseph M. Garbely, his wife Trish; two brothers Connor P. Garbely and Brett N. Zabransky, her sister Emma J. Zabransky; and countless other relatives, friends and loved ones.

Visitation will be Nov. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

A Memorial Mass will be on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m., at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Inurnment will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.