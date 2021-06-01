Totowa's Jon DiGangi, 26, Dies Of COVID-19

The community is rallying for the family of Totowa's Jonathan DiGangi, who died of COVID-19 at just 26 years old.

More than $16,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched to cover funeral expenses as of Wednesday.

DiGangi was a manager at Jersey Johnny's Restaurant in Pequannock, and was passionate about cars, his obituary says.

He took an interest in Japanese culture and visited he country twice.

Affectionately known as "Jon Jon," DiGangi was described as being kind-hearted and selfless by GoFundMe founder Brandon Borer.

"Jonathan had a special way about him, and was loved by every life that he touched, by all his family and friends," Borer wrote.

"Jonathan valued family above all else and would be the first to give the shirt off his back if it was what the situation called for. A truly happy soul, Jonathan had a smile that brought light, and warmth to every occasion, a smile that was often accompanied by his contagious laughter.

"Any person that was lucky enough to know Jonathan, when asked to picture him, is sure to imagine him smiling, as his smile was the first thing one noticed when he walked into a room."

DiGangi is survived by his parents, John M. and Michelle A. DiGangi; brothers Cody and Devon DiGangi; countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends along with his beloved cat, Oreo.

Visitation is set for Friday, Jan. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home in Totowa.

