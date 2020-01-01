Thousands Raised In Memory Of Hackensack Shooting Victim Christian Pacas, 22

The community is rallying to help provide a memorial for Christian Pacas, who was gunned down last month in Hackensack.

Pacas, 22, was remembered on a GoFundMe as a "spirited life" with "big dreams for himself and his family."

The campaign, launched by Maria Pacas, had raised more than $8,800 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Anyone that knew him knew how true he was to himself and that is something anyone can say is extremely rare," Maria Pacas wrote. "He always had a way to make you laugh, smile, and lift you up."

Pacas was shot dead before dawn Dec. 22, around the corner from the Bergen County Courthouse after what investigators said was an argument, Daily Voice originally reported.

His accused killer Jairo Echeverry, 20, of Hackensack, and his accomplice, Brian Guerrero, 27, of Paramus, were taken into custody the following day in Brooklyn, around 11 p.m.

"A goofy guy," Cheryl Ortiz wrote.

"Nothing but good vibrations from him.. always acted like his true self no matter who he was around."

"We will always remember Christian as the fun, loving young man he was," Luis Roman added.

Services were held Dec. 28, with burial at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Click here to donate.

