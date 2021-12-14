'This Doesn't Feel Real': Hoboken Police Detective Dies Suddenly

The Hoboken Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The death of Det. Mario Novo, on the force for approximately 20 years, was announced Monday (scroll down for funeral details).

"This just doesn’t feel real. R.I.P. Det. Mario Novo," Hoboken PBA Local 2 said on social media.

"For those of you that did not know Mario, he was a Hoboken Police Detective and was on loan to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office . More importantly, he was a husband, father, friend, and incredible human being

"Mario always had a smile on his face. A smile that brightened up every room he walked in."

Visitation will be held on Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood.

A funeral service will be held on on Dec. 16 at 11:15 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Union City, followed by entombment at Flower Hill Cemetery in North Bergen.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.