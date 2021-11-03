Sussex County Native, Group Home Caregiver Jason Cassell Dies, 39

Sussex County native and group home caregiver Jason Cassell died suddenly on March 7 at the age of 39.

Cassell was born in Belleville before moving to Kearny and settling in Newton several years ago, his obituary says.

Cassell attended Newton High School and worked as a group home caregiver for Catholic Charities, his memorial says. He helped individuals with developmental disabilities through daily life activities and outings.

Cassell previously worked in housekeeping and maintenance for Bristol Glenn and room sterilization at Hackettstown Hospital, his obit says.

“He received several notes from patients for his genuine care,” reads his memorial.

Outside of work, Cassell loved to play tennis and was a loyal fan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Cassell is survived by his parents, Roger and Pam Cassell; his sister, Heather Cassell; as well as several aunts, uncles, extended family members and close friends.

“It is clear that Jason has made a major impact on many people’s lives and this loss is devastating to everyone who knew him. Jason was always willing and loved to help others,” his memorial says.

Cassell’s funeral will be held at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home in Newton Friday at 10:30 a.m.

