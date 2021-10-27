Sussex County Native, Beloved Uncle Sean Mulligan Dies Suddenly At Age 32

Sussex County native and beloved uncle Sean Matthew Mulligan died suddenly at home on Oct. 20. He was 32.

Born in Belleville, Mulligan had lived in Highland Lakes his whole life, according to his obituary.

Mulligan worked as an HVAC technician at his father’s Ridgefield business, Advanced Mechanical Services. He was also a skilled ice hockey player and fisherman.

Above all, Mulligan is remembered for his bright personality and for embracing his role as a loving uncle to his baby nephew, James.

“He was kind-hearted, had an infectious smile and touched the lives of everyone he met,” reads Mulligan’s obituary.

Mulligan is survived by his parents, Susan and John Mulligan; sisters, Kerry Mulligan and Kim Margetis, and her husband James; his dog, Loco; as well as numerous extended family members, cousins, second cousins and close friends.

Mulligan’s funeral was held Monday, Oct. 25 at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Highland Lakes.

Click here for the full obituary of Sean Matthew Mulligan.

