Sussex County Mom Katie Smith Dies, 25

Hackettstown native Katherine "Katie" Lynn Smith died on Aug. 27. She was 25 years old.

Katie's obituary remembers her as an "adventurous person with an infectious smile."

She went to Warren Hills Regional High School and loved music.

Katie participated in the school choir and musicals and had recently been working on song-writing, performing at open mic nights.

She is survived by her son, Julian David Smith, and his father, Ross Windsor. She is also survived by her father, David, her mother, Renee, and her brother, David Smith III, and her grandparents, Walter and Marcella, her Aunt Lauren, Aunt Jackie, Uncle Frank, and cousin Michelle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown. A service will follow.

Cremation will be private.

A donation in Katie's memory can be made to Straight and Narrow, 508 Straight St., Paterson.

