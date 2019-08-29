Contact Us
Sussex County Mom Katie Smith Dies, 25

Cecilia Levine
Katie Smith leaves behind her son, Julian.
Katie Smith leaves behind her son, Julian.

Hackettstown native Katherine "Katie" Lynn Smith died on Aug. 27. She was 25 years old.

Katie's obituary remembers her as an "adventurous person with an infectious smile."

She went to Warren Hills Regional High School and loved music.

Katie participated in the school choir and musicals and had recently been working on song-writing, performing at open mic nights.

Katie is survived by her son, Julian Smith, and his father, Ross Windsor; her parents David and Renee, brother David Smith III; as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousin and countless friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Cochran Funeral Home in Hackettstown. A service will follow.

Cremation will be private.

A donation in Katie's memory can be made to Straight and Narrow, 508 Straight St., Paterson.

