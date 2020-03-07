Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Obituaries

Sussex County Mom Diana Nutter Dies, 34

Cecilia Levine
Diana Nutter
Diana Nutter Photo Credit: Diana M. Nutter Facebook

Longtime Sussex County resident Diana M. Nutter died Friday, June 26. She was 34 years old.

Diana served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Vernon Township High School, her obituary says.

More than $3,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe in Diana's honor, which says her death was a result of her longtime battle with epilepsy.

Diana was predeceased by her father, Robert L. Nutter; and survived by her son, Owen Scott Torppey; her mother, Linda M. Kelly of Vernon; brothers, Michael Kelly, Donald Nutter, Robert Nutter, and Johnathan Kelly of Vernon; and her sister, Patricia Kelly.

A memorial service was held July 1, at the Pinkel Funeral Home.

