Obituaries

Sussex County High School Senior Rylee Crouch Dies, 18

High school senior and lifelong Sussex County resident Rylee Clare Crouch died at home on Friday, April 2. She was 18.
Crouch was born in Denville, her obituary says. She lived in Hopatcong and was in her senior year at Hopatcong High School.

Crouch loved to go camping and spend time with her family and close friends, her memorial says.

She is predeceased by paternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Crouch, as well as her maternal grandfather, Raymond Bruder.

Crouch is survived by her mother, Lori Harrison; father, Dan Crouch; stepfather, Chris Harrison; stepmother, Marianna Crouch; brother, Devon Crouch, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Memorial services will be held privately. Donations can be made in Crouch’s memory to SMILE of Hopatcong. 

Click here for the full obituary.

