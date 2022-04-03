Sussex County Girl Dies Unexpectedly, 7

Beloved Sussex County 7-year-old Hope M. Mattina died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Born in Hackensack, Mattina lived with her family in Jersey City and Newton before moving to Hardyston, where she lived at the time of her death, her obituary says.

Mattina was absolutely adored by her loving family, who describe her as a “strong and courageous fighter” and a “true princess.”

Mattina loved watching Disney movies and was always laughing, her memorial says.

“Hope had a contagious laugh that would easily spread joy to those around her,” reads her obituary. “She enjoyed being with her family and her nurses as well.”

Mattina is predeceased by her father, Thomas, and grandmother, Irene Mattina. She leaves behind her loving mother, Ashlee Pettis; brothers, Justin Ahmed, Xavier Junes, and Brandon Mattina; grandparents, Phyllis Fiore and Darren Pettis, and other extended family members.

Mattina’s funeral was held Thursday, March 3 at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home on Main Street in Franklin.

“Rest in Peace Princess Hope,” reads a tribute on Mattina’s memorial.

“You brought joy to all you came in contact with your smile and pure heart…I know you will be looking upon us all from above. God bless you, princess.”

