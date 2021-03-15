Supported Surges For Emerson Boys After Mom's Death

Support is surging for a pair of Emerson boys mourning the loss of their mom.

Tammy Black, 46, died on Thursday, March 11.

More than $27,000 had been raised as of March 15 on a GoFundMe for her sons, Stephen IV, Anthony and Vincent Paino.

"All that really needs to be said about Tammy is that she loved her kids, she loved her family and she loved her friends," campaign founder Yasmin Trimble said.

"She would do anything for you without question, she was loved by all those who knew her, you couldn't help it."

Tammy was being remembered for her infectious laugh, and loved attending her sons' sporting events, her obituary says.

Visitation was held at Becker Funeral Home the morning of March 15.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Tammy’s life and faith was held at St. Andrew R.C. Church at 11:30 a.m.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. All proceeds will go toward the college education of Tammy's sons.

