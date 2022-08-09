Support Surges For Family Of Toddler Who Died Weeks After Being Pulled From North Jersey Pool

Support was surging for the family of a 3-year-old North Jersey boy who died weeks after he was rescued from a pool.

Adrian LeBron Taylor was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center after the accident on July 11, according to a GoFundMe campaign for his family.

He was in the ICU at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and died on Thursday, Aug. 4, loved ones said.

"Even though he has transcended from this earth very early, he left this world a better place," an update to the GoFundMe campaign reads. "His beautiful smile, charisma and pure love will continue to shine bright as the sun."

Adrian is survived by his parents, Alessia LeBron and Xavier Adrian Taylor and their partners, respectively: Rannell Disla and Toni-Ann Taylor.

Services were held Monday, Aug. 8 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Paramus.

