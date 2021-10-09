Support Spikes For Family Of Hunterdon County HS Grad Jake Taylor, 25, Killed In Ida Flooding

Support is on the rise for the family of Jake John Taylor, a Hunterdon County High School graduate who died Sept. 2 in the Ida storm flooding at the age of 25.

Born in Raritan Township, Taylor graduated from high school in 2014, his obituary says.

Taylor was a hard worker with past experience at AMC theaters in Bridgewater, the food service department at Hunterdon Medical Center, the Flemington Department Store and Kohls. He most recently worked as a team member at Chick-fil-A in Flemington, his memorial says.

Described as “innocent, generous, humble, determined and mentally strong,” Taylor was known for his caring and compassionate nature that encouraged others to be their true selves.

Taylor’s hobbies ranged from Taekwondo — in which he had earned a black belt — to music, which he composed using inspirational thoughts and lyrics.

More than $21,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Friday for Taylor’s funeral expenses and charity.

“Jake is the most passionate, fun, loving, optimistic man as well as being unapologetically himself at ALL times,” the fundraiser says. “He was one of the most precious souls who was from New Jersey and was taken too soon.”

Taylor’s visitation was held Thursday at the Chapel of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home on Route 31 in Flemington.

“Though Jake’s life was cut short, his legacy has certainly not been truncated,” his obituary says. “His twenty-five years on Earth have forever change the hearts of all he knew for the better.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Remembrance of Jake Taylor’ on GoFundMe.

