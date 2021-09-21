Support Rises For Morris County Family Of Beloved Dad, Coach After Sudden Death

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Valerie Musson

Valerie Musson
Support is surging for the Morris County family of beloved father and little league coach Salvator Dolfi, who died suddenly on Sept. 19 at the age of 44.
Born in Ridgewood, Dolfi grew up in North Haledon and lived in Clifton before settling in Pequannock, his obituary says.

Dolfi worked as a sales representative for Merck Pharmaceutical and served two terms as an elder at The Chapel in Lincoln Park, his memorial says.

Meanwhile, Dolfi was known for his role as a loving father of son, Joseph, as well as for coaching Pequannock Little League, which shared its condolences in a touching Facebook post.

More than $11,800 had been raised in less than 24 hours on a GoFundMe for Dolfi’s funeral expenses.

“Sal was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Stella Kalogirou.

“He was the happiest, kindest, most spiritual, selfless and generous person. He genuinely cared about people and was always available to those who needed him.”

Dolfi’s funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at The Chapel on Jacksonville Road in Lincoln Park. 

“Gone but not forgotten, Sal will hold a special place in the hearts of his family, friends, colleagues and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the fundraiser says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Memory of Sal Dolfi’ on GoFundMe.

