Support Rises For Family Of North Jersey Native Who Died After Valiant Breast Cancer Battle, 40

Support is on the rise for the family of a North Jersey native who died following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer at the age of 40.

Colleen Margaret Asea, a beloved sister, daughter, aunt, and friend, died surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 15, her obituary says.

Colleen embraced the countless roles she filled throughout her life, up to and during her difficult diagnosis. She always put others before herself and brought laughter and light to all those around her.

She also “did not miss a beat” when it came to remembering and celebrating others’ special occasions, offering unlimited encouragement and support every step of the way, her memorial says.

“…No matter what, [she] shared the best parts of herself with everyone in her life,” reads her obituary.

Meanwhile, nearly $12,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Colleen’s final expenses as of Thursday, June 23, putting the family several hundred dollars over the campaign’s initial $12,000 goal in less than a week.

“These contributions will help us to fulfill Colleen’s final wishes,” reads a fundraiser update.

“A huge weight has been lifted off our family during this painful time.”

A Change.org petition to fast-track human trials relating to metastatic breast cancer has also picked up numerous signatures in honor of Colleen’s passing.

Colleen leaves behind her parents, Jim and Lynda Asea; her sister, Tara Asea Bohn and husband Matthew; her brother, Billy McCool and wife Dana; her niece, Caitlin McCool and nephew, James McCool; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends whose lives are forever changed.

Colleen’s funeral was held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church in Whippany on Wednesday, June 22.

“Colleen will be remembered for her bright, beautiful smile, her contagious laughter, her fun-loving spirit, and above all, for being a fiercely loving person,” reads her memorial.

Click here to view/donate to ‘In Loving Memory of Colleen Asea’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.