Support Rises For 25-Year-Old Man Killed By Stray Bullet Eating Thanksgiving Dinner

Support is on the rise for a 25-year-old Pennsylvania man who was struck and killed by a stray bullet that came through his window while eating Thanksgiving Dinner in his suburban Philadelphia home.

Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was eating in an Arch Street home in Norristown when he was shot by Kevon Clarke, 19, who was wanted Friday on murder charges, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Todd Dillon previously said.

He was flown to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead. Palaez Moctezuma was sitting at the table eating dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck him in the torso, police said.

As of Monday evening, more than $3,400 had been donated to a GoFundMe page set up for his funeral expenses.

He worked for Belle Cucina Market and Catering and planned to get his real estate license next year, according to the fundraiser.

"Eddie was a kind-hearted, soft-spoken, generous, easy-going, young man who would help anyone in need," organizer Scott Cannariato wrote.

