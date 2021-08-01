State Police Mourn Loss Of K-9 Who Sniffed Out Bomb Threats Across NJ

State Police are mourning the death of a K-9 officer known for his incredible ability to sniff out explosives in countless deployments across the state.

K-9 Scales was put to sleep due to health issues on Dec. 30, state police said. He served as a patrol/explosive detection dog between 2007 and 2017 and had been on “hundreds of deployments” with his partner, Sgt. Glenn Robertson, police said.

K-9 Scales was named after Trooper Christopher Scales, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2002.

The faithful police pup was also on the New Jersey’s Detect and Render Safe Taskforce and carried out many notable explosive sweeps at the State House, State government buildings and sports concerts at MetLife Stadium.

K-9 Scales even used his one-of-a-kind nose to keep more than 100,000 people safe with explosive sweeps at MetLife Stadium for the Talmud celebration sponsored by Agudath Israel of America in 2012. Two years later, he played a “vital role” carrying out safety checks at Super Bowl XLVIII.

Scales’ skills and versatility also enabled him to assist with securing the perimeter during countless fugitive investigations and search warrant executions throughout New Jersey, police said.

“Join us in thanking K-9 Scales for his dedicated 10 years of service to New Jersey,” the department said. “He will be missed by the entire State Police family.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.