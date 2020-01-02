Sparta Mourns HS Junior Melanie DiDomizio, 16

Sparta is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Melanie Paige DiDomizio, who died on Jan. 23 after a valiant battle with bone cancer.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., Mel moved to Sparta in 2012 where she was an accomplished dancer and gymnast.

Her obituary remembers her as the "life of the party," all the while looking out for others.

"She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts," her obit says.

"She never complained. She took whatever circumstance came her way and never let it stop her from getting what she wanted."

Her dance studio remembered Mel in a Facebook post as a "sweet, caring, energetic, talented young lady who loved family, friends, dance" and more.

Michelle Farinella mourns dancer Melanie DiDomizio. Michelle Farinella Facebook screengrab

Sparta High School wears yellow in honor of Mel DiDomizio. SpartaHighPhotography

Countless condolences poured in.

"My fondest memories of Mel are her attributes," Connie Smetana said.

"She had a beautiful smile and sparkling eyes. She loved adventures, even when she wasn’t feeling well. She was strong and brave, and never complained, even in the worst of times.

"She was one of the most caring and loving young girls that I have ever met, always putting others first. She cherished friendships, and was always there for those she loved. Mel was a true forever friends and will always live on in our hearts."

Mel is survived by her mom Michele Russo, "step" dad Daniel Russo, older sister Samantha DiDomizio; dogs Gus and Mason; "step" siblings Rebecca and Daniel Russo; grandparents Joe and Amelia Barros; "step" grandmother Karen Russo; along with countless aunts, uncles cousins and friends.

